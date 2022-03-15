Ex-Div Reminder for Civitas Resources (CIVI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/22, Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4625, payable on 3/30/22. As a percentage of CIVI's recent stock price of $54.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Civitas Resources Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when CIVI shares open for trading on 3/17/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CIVI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIVI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.62 per share, with $59.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.53.

In Tuesday trading, Civitas Resources Inc shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

