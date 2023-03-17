Ex-Div Reminder for Citizens Financial Group Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E

On 3/21/23, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 4/6/23. As a percentage of CFG.PRE's recent share price of $19.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.61%, so look for shares of CFG.PRE to trade 1.61% lower — all else being equal — when CFG.PRE shares open for trading on 3/21/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.20%, which compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG.PRE shares, versus CFG:

Below is a dividend history chart for CFG.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E:

In Friday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) is currently off about 3.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFG) are down about 4.6%.

