Ex-Div Reminder for Cincinnati Bell Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock

On 12/12/19, Cincinnati Bell Inc's 6 3/4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CBB.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8438, payable on 1/2/20. As a percentage of CBB.PRB's recent share price of $36.23, this dividend works out to approximately 2.33%, so look for shares of CBB.PRB to trade 2.33% lower — all else being equal — when CBB.PRB shares open for trading on 12/12/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.53%. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBB.PRB shares, versus CBB:

Below is a dividend history chart for CBB.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8438 on Cincinnati Bell Inc's 6 3/4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Cincinnati Bell Inc's 6 3/4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CBB.PRB) is currently up about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CBB) are down about 1.4%.

