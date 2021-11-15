Ex-Div Reminder for Chevron (CVX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/21, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.34, payable on 12/10/21. As a percentage of CVX's recent stock price of $114.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Chevron Corporation to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when CVX shares open for trading on 11/17/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVX's low point in its 52 week range is $83.06 per share, with $116.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.70.

In Monday trading, Chevron Corporation shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.