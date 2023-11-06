Ex-Div Reminder for Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/23, Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.435, payable on 11/17/23. As a percentage of LNG's recent stock price of $173.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LNG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNG's low point in its 52 week range is $135 per share, with $179.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.93.

In Monday trading, Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

