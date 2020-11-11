Ex-Div Reminder for Chemours (CC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/20, Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 12/16/20. As a percentage of CC's recent stock price of $22.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Chemours Co to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when CC shares open for trading on 11/13/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.02 per share, with $24.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.55.

In Wednesday trading, Chemours Co shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

