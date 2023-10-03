Ex-Div Reminder for ChampionX (CHX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/5/23, ChampionX Corp (Symbol: CHX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.085, payable on 10/27/23. As a percentage of CHX's recent stock price of $34.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CHX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CHX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.96 per share, with $38.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.73.
In Tuesday trading, ChampionX Corp shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.
