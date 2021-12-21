Ex-Div Reminder for Cerner (CERN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/23/21, Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 1/11/22. As a percentage of CERN's recent stock price of $90.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CERN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CERN's low point in its 52 week range is $67.96 per share, with $92.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.50.

In Tuesday trading, Cerner Corp. shares are currently trading flat on the day.

