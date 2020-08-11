Ex-Div Reminder for CenterPoint Energy Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

On 8/13/20, CenterPoint Energy, Inc's 7.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CNP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.875, payable on 9/1/20. As a percentage of CNP.PRB's recent share price of $39.41, this dividend works out to approximately 2.22%, so look for shares of CNP.PRB to trade 2.22% lower — all else being equal — when CNP.PRB shares open for trading on 8/13/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.82%, which compares to an average yield of 5.94% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNP.PRB shares, versus CNP:

Below is a dividend history chart for CNP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.875 on CenterPoint Energy, Inc's 7.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, CenterPoint Energy, Inc's 7.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CNP.PRB) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CNP) are down about 0.8%.

