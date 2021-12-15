Ex-Div Reminder for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/17/21, CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (Symbol: IGR) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.05, payable on 12/31/21. As a percentage of IGR's recent stock price of $9.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when IGR shares open for trading on 12/17/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IGR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.56 per share, with $9.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.25.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.