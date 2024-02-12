Ex-Div Reminder for Capital One Financial Preferred Stock Series J

On 2/14/24, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J (Symbol: COF.PRJ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of COF.PRJ's recent share price of $19.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of COF.PRJ to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when COF.PRJ shares open for trading on 2/14/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.10%, which compares to an average yield of 6.71% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRJ shares, versus COF:
Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRJ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J:
In Monday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J (Symbol: COF.PRJ) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are trading flat.
