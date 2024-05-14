Ex-Div Reminder for Capital One Financial Corp's Preferred Shares

On 5/16/24, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J (Symbol: COF.PRJ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 6/3/24. As a percentage of COF.PRJ's recent share price of $18.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of COF.PRJ to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when COF.PRJ shares open for trading on 5/16/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.32%, which compares to an average yield of 6.71% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRJ shares, versus COF:

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRJ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J:

In Tuesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J (Symbol: COF.PRJ) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are up about 0.7%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.