Ex-Div Reminder for Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F

On 8/14/20, Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: COF.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 9/1/20. As a percentage of COF.PRF's recent share price of $25.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of COF.PRF to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when COF.PRF shares open for trading on 8/14/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.05%, which compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRF shares, versus COF:

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3875 on Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F:

In Wednesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: COF.PRF) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are trading flat.

