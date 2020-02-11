Ex-Div Reminder for Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G

On 2/13/20, Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: COF.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 3/2/20. As a percentage of COF.PRG's recent share price of $26.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of COF.PRG to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when COF.PRG shares open for trading on 2/13/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.97%, which compares to an average yield of 5.18% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRG shares, versus COF:

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G :

In Tuesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: COF.PRG) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.