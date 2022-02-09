Ex-Div Reminder for Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I

On 2/11/22, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 3/1/22. As a percentage of COF.PRI's recent share price of $24.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of COF.PRI to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when COF.PRI shares open for trading on 2/11/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.13%, which compares to an average yield of 5.47% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRI shares, versus COF:

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I :

In Wednesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are up about 1.6%.

