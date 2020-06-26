Ex-Div Reminder for CAI International Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

On 6/30/20, CAI International Inc's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CAI.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5312, payable on 7/15/20. As a percentage of CAI.PRA's recent share price of $23.58, this dividend works out to approximately 2.25%, so look for shares of CAI.PRA to trade 2.25% lower — all else being equal — when CAI.PRA shares open for trading on 6/30/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.12%, which compares to an average yield of 10.38% in the "Air Services Other" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAI.PRA shares, versus CAI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CAI.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5312 on CAI International Inc's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, CAI International Inc's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CAI.PRA) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CAI) are off about 2.7%.

