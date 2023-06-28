Ex-Div Reminder for CADIZ Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

On 6/30/23, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.56, payable on 7/14/23. As a percentage of CDZIP's recent share price of $15.98, this dividend works out to approximately 3.50%, so look for shares of CDZIP to trade 3.50% lower — all else being equal — when CDZIP shares open for trading on 6/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 14.15%. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDZIP shares, versus CDZI:
Below is a dividend history chart for CDZIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.56 on CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) is currently up about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CDZI) are up about 0.7%.
