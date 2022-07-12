Ex-Div Reminder for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6

On 7/14/22, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 8/2/22. As a percentage of BRF.PRF's recent share price of $21.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of BRF.PRF to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when BRF.PRF shares open for trading on 7/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.76%.

As of last close, BRF.PRF was trading at a 13.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRF shares, versus BEP.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6:

In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) is currently down about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are off about 0.3%.

