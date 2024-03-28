Ex-Div Reminder for Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/1/24, Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2725, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of BRX's recent stock price of $23.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when BRX shares open for trading on 4/1/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BRX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.40 per share, with $24.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.41.

In Thursday trading, Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are currently up about 4.1% on the day.

