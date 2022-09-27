Markets
Ex-Div Reminder for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 9/29/22, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5156, payable on 10/17/22. As a percentage of BHR.PRD's recent share price of $24.15, this dividend works out to approximately 2.13%, so look for shares of BHR.PRD to trade 2.13% lower — all else being equal — when BHR.PRD shares open for trading on 9/29/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.41%. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHR.PRD shares, versus BHR:

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5156 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 8.25% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRD) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are up about 0.8%.

