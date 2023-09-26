Ex-Div Reminder for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock

On 9/28/23, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3438, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of BHR.PRB's recent share price of $12.05, this dividend works out to approximately 2.85%, so look for shares of BHR.PRB to trade 2.85% lower — all else being equal — when BHR.PRB shares open for trading on 9/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 11.33%, which compares to an average yield of 11.10% in the "Travel & Entertainment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHR.PRB shares, versus BHR:
Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3438 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are trading flat.
Also see: JOY Options Chain
SLGL Options Chain
Funds Holding RYI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.