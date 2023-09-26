Ex-Div Reminder for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock

On 9/28/23, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3438, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of BHR.PRB's recent share price of $12.05, this dividend works out to approximately 2.85%, so look for shares of BHR.PRB to trade 2.85% lower — all else being equal — when BHR.PRB shares open for trading on 9/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 11.33%, which compares to an average yield of 11.10% in the "Travel & Entertainment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHR.PRB shares, versus BHR:

Below is a dividend history chart for BHR.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3438 on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's 5.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BHR.PRB) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHR) are trading flat.

