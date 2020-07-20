Ex-Div Reminder for Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/22/20, Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (Symbol: BIF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.102, payable on 7/31/20. As a percentage of BIF's recent stock price of $9.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when BIF shares open for trading on 7/22/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BIF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIF's low point in its 52 week range is $7.5401 per share, with $11.9898 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.87.

In Monday trading, Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

