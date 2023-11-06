Ex-Div Reminder for Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/23, Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.475, payable on 11/16/23. As a percentage of BSM's recent stock price of $18.43, this dividend works out to approximately 2.58%, so look for shares of Black Stone Minerals LP to trade 2.58% lower — all else being equal — when BSM shares open for trading on 11/8/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BSM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BSM's low point in its 52 week range is $13.4101 per share, with $20.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.41.
In Monday trading, Black Stone Minerals LP shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.
