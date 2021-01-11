Ex-Div Reminder for BankUnited (BKU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/21, BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 1/29/21. As a percentage of BKU's recent stock price of $38.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of BankUnited Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when BKU shares open for trading on 1/13/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BKU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKU's low point in its 52 week range is $13.47 per share, with $39.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.37.

In Monday trading, BankUnited Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

