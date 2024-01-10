Ex-Div Reminder for Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

On 1/12/24, Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BOH.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2735, payable on 2/1/24. As a percentage of BOH.PRA's recent share price of $16.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of BOH.PRA to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when BOH.PRA shares open for trading on 1/12/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.53%, which compares to an average yield of 6.75% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOH.PRA shares, versus BOH:
Below is a dividend history chart for BOH.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2735 on Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BOH.PRA) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BOH) are down about 1.6%.
Also see: Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MNM
FANG Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.