Ex-Div Reminder for Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

On 1/12/24, Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BOH.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2735, payable on 2/1/24. As a percentage of BOH.PRA's recent share price of $16.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of BOH.PRA to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when BOH.PRA shares open for trading on 1/12/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.53%, which compares to an average yield of 6.75% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOH.PRA shares, versus BOH:

Below is a dividend history chart for BOH.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2735 on Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Wednesday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BOH.PRA) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BOH) are down about 1.6%.

