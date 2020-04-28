Markets
Ex-Div Reminder for Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5

On 4/30/20, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5 (Symbol: BML.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/21/20. As a percentage of BML.PRL's recent share price of $21.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of BML.PRL to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when BML.PRL shares open for trading on 4/30/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.72%, which compares to an average yield of 5.71% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRL shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5:

In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5 (Symbol: BML.PRL) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 3%.

