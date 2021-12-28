Ex-Div Reminder for Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L

On 12/30/21, Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $18.125, payable on 1/31/22. As a percentage of BAC.PRL's recent share price of $1473.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of BAC.PRL to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRL shares open for trading on 12/30/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.94%, which compares to an average yield of 5.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRL shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $18.125 on Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L:

In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.2%.

