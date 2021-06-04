Ex-Div Reminder for Avnet (AVT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/21, Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 6/23/21. As a percentage of AVT's recent stock price of $43.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.30 per share, with $45.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.97.

In Friday trading, Avnet Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.