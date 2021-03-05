Ex-Div Reminder for Avnet (AVT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/21, Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 3/24/21. As a percentage of AVT's recent stock price of $37.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Avnet Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when AVT shares open for trading on 3/9/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.85 per share, with $42.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.52.

In Friday trading, Avnet Inc shares are currently off about 1.8% on the day.

