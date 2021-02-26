Ex-Div Reminder for Avery Dennison (AVY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/21, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.62, payable on 3/17/21. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $177.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AVY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVY's low point in its 52 week range is $76.96 per share, with $181.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $177.04.

In Friday trading, Avery Dennison Corp shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

