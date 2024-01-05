News & Insights

Ex-Div Reminder for AT&T Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A

January 05, 2024

On 1/9/24, AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 2/1/24. As a percentage of T.PRA's recent share price of $21.26, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of T.PRA to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when T.PRA shares open for trading on 1/9/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.88%, which compares to an average yield of 6.82% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of T.PRA shares, versus T:

Below is a dividend history chart for T.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A:

In Friday trading, AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: T) are up about 1.5%.

