Ex-Div Reminder for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A

On 2/14/24, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of AUB.PRA's recent share price of $24.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of AUB.PRA to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when AUB.PRA shares open for trading on 2/14/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.03%, which compares to an average yield of 6.71% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUB.PRA shares, versus AUB:
Below is a dividend history chart for AUB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.43 on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Monday trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AUB) are up about 1.9%.
