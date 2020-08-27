Ex-Div Reminder for Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/20, Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.275, payable on 9/15/20. As a percentage of ASH's recent stock price of $76.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ASH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASH's low point in its 52 week range is $38.88 per share, with $81.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.05.

In Thursday trading, Ashland Global Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

