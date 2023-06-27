Ex-Div Reminder for Ashford Hospitality Trust Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 6/29/23, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4609, payable on 7/17/23. As a percentage of AHT.PRG's recent share price of $16.00, this dividend works out to approximately 2.88%, so look for shares of AHT.PRG to trade 2.88% lower — all else being equal — when AHT.PRG shares open for trading on 6/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 11.63%, which compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHT.PRG shares, versus AHT:
Below is a dividend history chart for AHT.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4609 on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRG) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHT) are trading flat.
