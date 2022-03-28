Markets

Ex-Div Reminder for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C

On 3/30/22, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.342, payable on 3/31/22. As a percentage of AX.PRE's recent share price of $23.98, this dividend works out to approximately 1.43%, so look for shares of AX.PRE to trade 1.43% lower — all else being equal — when AX.PRE shares open for trading on 3/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.71%.

As of last close, AX.PRE was trading at a 4.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. The chart below shows the one year performance of AX.PRE shares, versus AX.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for AX.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.342 on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C:

In Monday trading, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's Preferred Units, Series C (TSX: AX-PRE.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AX-UN.TO) are down about 0.3%.

