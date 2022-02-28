Ex-Div Reminder for Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/22, Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.231, payable on 3/17/22. As a percentage of AWI's recent stock price of $88.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AWI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWI's low point in its 52 week range is $83.37 per share, with $118.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.42.

In Monday trading, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

