Ex-Div Reminder for Argo Group International Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ARGO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.31, payable on 9/15/22. As a percentage of ARGO's recent stock price of $20.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when ARGO shares open for trading on 8/30/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARGO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARGO's low point in its 52 week range is $19.80 per share, with $61.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.77.

In Friday trading, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.