Ex-Div Reminder for Ares Management Corp's 7.00% Series A Preferred Units

On 3/12/20, Ares Management Corp's 7.00% Series A Preferred Units (Symbol: ARES.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 3/31/20. As a percentage of ARES.PRA's recent share price of $25.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of ARES.PRA to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when ARES.PRA shares open for trading on 3/12/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.76%, which compares to an average yield of 3.49% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARES.PRA shares, versus ARES:

Below is a dividend history chart for ARES.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Ares Management Corp's 7.00% Series A Preferred Units :

In Tuesday trading, Ares Management Corp's 7.00% Series A Preferred Units (Symbol: ARES.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ARES) are up about 1.1%.

