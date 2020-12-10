Ex-Div Reminder for Ares Capital (ARCC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 12/30/20. As a percentage of ARCC's recent stock price of $16.81, this dividend works out to approximately 2.38%, so look for shares of Ares Capital Corporation to trade 2.38% lower — all else being equal — when ARCC shares open for trading on 12/14/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.90 per share, with $19.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.84.

In Thursday trading, Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently down about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.