Ex-Div Reminder for Ares Capital (ARCC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/22, Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 3/31/22. As a percentage of ARCC's recent stock price of $20.66, this dividend works out to approximately 2.03%, so look for shares of Ares Capital Corporation to trade 2.03% lower — all else being equal — when ARCC shares open for trading on 3/14/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.045 per share, with $23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.67.

In Thursday trading, Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.