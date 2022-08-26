Ex-Div Reminder for Arch Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 9/15/22. As a percentage of ARCH's recent stock price of $169.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARCH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.59% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCH's low point in its 52 week range is $73.54 per share, with $183.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.00.

In Friday trading, Arch Resources Inc shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

