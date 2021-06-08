Ex-Div Reminder for ArcelorMittal (MT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/10/21, ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.30, payable on 6/15/21. As a percentage of MT's recent stock price of $32.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of ArcelorMittal SA to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when MT shares open for trading on 6/10/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.92 per share, with $33.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.84.

In Tuesday trading, ArcelorMittal SA shares are currently off about 2% on the day.

