Ex-Div Reminder for Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/1/19, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.10, payable on 10/15/19. As a percentage of APLE's recent stock price of $16.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when APLE shares open for trading on 10/1/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APLE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APLE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.81 per share, with $17.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.52.

In Friday trading, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

