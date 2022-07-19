Ex-Div Reminder for APA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/21/22, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 8/22/22. As a percentage of APA's recent stock price of $33.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $15.545 per share, with $51.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.72.

In Tuesday trading, APA Corp shares are currently up about 2.4% on the day.

