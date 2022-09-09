Ex-Div Reminder for AMETEK (AME)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/22, AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 9/30/22. As a percentage of AME's recent stock price of $124.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AME is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AME's low point in its 52 week range is $106.17 per share, with $148.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.86.

In Friday trading, AMETEK Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

