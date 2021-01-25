Ex-Div Reminder for American Campus Communities (ACC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/27/21, American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.47, payable on 2/19/21. As a percentage of ACC's recent stock price of $41.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of American Campus Communities Inc to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when ACC shares open for trading on 1/27/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.13 per share, with $49.015 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.44.

In Monday trading, American Campus Communities Inc shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

