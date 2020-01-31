Ex-Div Reminder for American Airlines Group (AAL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/20, American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 2/19/20. As a percentage of AAL's recent stock price of $27.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.23 per share, with $37.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.21.

In Friday trading, American Airlines Group Inc shares are currently off about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.