Ex-Div Reminder for Alta Equipment Group Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 10/12/23, Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALTG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.625, payable on 10/31/23. As a percentage of ALTG.PRA's recent share price of $26.85, this dividend works out to approximately 2.33%, so look for shares of ALTG.PRA to trade 2.33% lower — all else being equal — when ALTG.PRA shares open for trading on 10/12/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.43%. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTG.PRA shares, versus ALTG:

Below is a dividend history chart for ALTG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.625 on Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Alta Equipment Group Inc's Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALTG.PRA) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALTG) are up about 2.5%.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.