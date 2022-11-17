Ex-Div Reminder for Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (Symbol: AOD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0575, payable on 11/30/22. As a percentage of AOD's recent stock price of $7.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when AOD shares open for trading on 11/21/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AOD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.87 per share, with $10.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.97.

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

