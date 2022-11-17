Ex-Div Reminder for Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (Symbol: AOD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0575, payable on 11/30/22. As a percentage of AOD's recent stock price of $7.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when AOD shares open for trading on 11/21/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AOD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AOD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.87 per share, with $10.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.97.
Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.
Also see: Preferred Stock ETFs
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding APB
EPD Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.