Ex-Div Reminder for Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/7/24, Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.70, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of ARLP's recent stock price of $22.87, this dividend works out to approximately 3.06%, so look for shares of Alliance Resource Partners LP to trade 3.06% lower — all else being equal — when ARLP shares open for trading on 5/7/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARLP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARLP's low point in its 52 week range is $17.05 per share, with $24.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.94.

In Friday trading, Alliance Resource Partners LP shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

